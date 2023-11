Jaquez amassed 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 111-105 victory over the Hornets.

Jaquez was Miami's fourth-leading scorer with efficient production in a well-balanced offensive attack Tuesday. He's rapidly becoming an entrusted part of the rotation, logging at least 32 minutes in three straight games. Kyle Lowry logged just 15 minutes Tuesday, but it's unclear if his limited role is directly correlated to Jaquez's growing role.