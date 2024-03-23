Jaquez has been given a questionable tag ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cavaliers due to both knee and ankle issues, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This is Jaquez's first time popping up on Miami's injury report with these specific injuries. His status will presumably depend on how he is feeling after testing things out during pregame warmups. The rookie has averaged 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.3 blocks and 0.8 triples across 27.9 minutes in March. Should he ultimately not get the green light, Hayward Highsmith and Nikola Jovic could see increased minutes.