Jaquez ended Thursday's 124-116 loss to the Bulls with 22 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes.

Jaquez couldn't extend his two-game streak with multiple triples, but he still led Miami in scoring, partly on the strength of a 9-for-10 performance from the charity stripe. The rookie forward reached the 20-point mark for the first time in six games, though he did fine with 15.0 points per contest in the interim. Jaquez failed to notch double-digit scoring in any of his first seven NBA contests, but he's done so in 17 of 18 outings since.