Jaquez finished Monday's game against the Lakers with 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes

Jaquez showcased his shooting touch from beyond the arc and led his team in scoring on the way to a 107-90 victory. Monday's performance was a promising beginning to his career in Miami after being taken 18th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. Jaquez should continue to see plenty of opportunities to play throughout Summer League action.