Jaquez totaled 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 121-95 win over the Magic.

Miami is mostly healthy these days, and with Terry Rozier in town, Jaquez has seen his minutes trend in the wrong direction. Over his past seven games, the rookie played 23.3 minutes per contest to go with averages of 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 turnovers.