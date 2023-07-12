Jaquez (shoulder) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Jaquez has missed the Heat's previous two Summer League outings due to a left shoulder injury. While the rookie forward hasn't been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with Milwaukee, it seems unlikely he'll play.
