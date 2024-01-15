Jaquez (groin), who has been ruled out for Monday's game in Brooklyn, didn't travel with the team on its road trip and will remain sidelined through Wednesday's contest in Toronto, ESPN.com reports.

Jaquez will stay behind in Miami to receive further evaluation after he exited early in the second quarter of Sunday's 104-87 win over the Hornets due to a left groin strain. The rookie first-round pick was on his way to another strong outing prior to departing, finishing the day with 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 15 minutes. Head coach Erik Spoelstra said after Sunday's win that Jaquez was being viewed as day-to-day, so the 22-year-old could conceivably be ready to play Friday versus Atlanta after the team returns from its two-game road trip.