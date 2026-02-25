Jaquez finished with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 loss to the Bucks.

After going 0-for-8 from three-point range in his previous three outings, Jaquez finally broke through from distance Tuesday evening. However, with Tyler Herro back in the mix, Jaquez's minutes have dipped to the mid-20s, and he's responded with averages of 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.