Jaquez totaled 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 113-92 loss to the Warriors.

Jaquez returned from a knee injury, sliding into the starting lineup after Jimmy Butler was ruled out due to an illness. Despite the promotion, Jaquez failed to reach any great heights, something that has become commonplace over the past few weeks. At best, managers should view him as a viable streaming consideration, if and when the schedule dictates.