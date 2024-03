Jaquez is out Sunday versus Cleveland due to discomfort in his left knee and ankle, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Jaquez has averaged 8.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 31.0 minutes across his last five appearances, two of which were starts. Caleb Martin (knee) remains questionable, and his status will need to be monitored, with Haywood Highsmith and Nikola Jovic being candidates to step up in Miami's forward rotation.