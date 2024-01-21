Watch Now:

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Jaquez (groin) won't play Sunday versus the Magic and is without a timetable to return, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Despite the seemingly pessimistic outlook on Jaquez' short-term availability, Spoelstra noted that team trainers "have been encouraged" by the rookie's ongoing recovery from a left groin strain. Nonetheless, Jaquez is at risk of missing multiple contests beyond Monday, leaving Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic and Haywood Highsmith to continue operating in enlarged roles at forward.

