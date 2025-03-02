Jaquez (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
As expected, Jaquez and Andrew Wiggins (ankle) have been downgraded from doubtful to out. In their absences, Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Anderson are candidates for increased roles.
