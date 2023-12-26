Jaquez tallied 31 points (11-15 FG, 1-3 Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist over 40 minutes in Monday's 119-113 win over Philadelphia.

Jaquez got the start with injuries to a few other Heat starters, leading all players in the Christmas Day contest in scoring while reaching double figures in rebounds in a double-double performance. Jaquez posted his first double-double of the season while also tallying season-high marks in scoring and rebounds. Jaquez has posted 20 or more points in five games this year, while hauling in eight or more rebounds in two outings.