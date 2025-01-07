Jaquez contributed 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and five steals over 46 minutes during Monday's 123-118 double-overtime loss to the Kings.

Jaquez was the biggest beneficiary of the absence of Jimmy Butler (suspension) and recorded a triple-double for the first time in his career. Jaquez seems to be a better fit for the small forward role compared to other options available in the Heat roster and should remain in a starting role for the foreseeable future. A potential Butler trade could open up his playing time to an even more consistent role