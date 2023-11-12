Jaquez registered 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 win over the Hawks.

Jaquez moved into the starting lineup with Tyler Herro (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (personal) sitting out, and the rookie made the most of the opportunity by delivering the best scoring output of his young NBA career. The 22-year-old has been trending in the right direction of late, scoring in double digits in both of his last two games while putting up at least nine points in four straight. He's seemingly solidified a rotation spot at this stage, but his opportunities to hoist double-digit shots may be few and far between once Butler rejoins the lineup.