Jaquez supplied 26 points (12-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 121-110 victory over the Kings.

Jaquez helped the Heat win a fourth-straight game on a night where most of the starters were out. Jaquez aptly filled in for Jimmy Butler (suspension) with his second-best scoring total of the season. Although Jaquez was routinely posting strong numbers prior to a seven-game absence in January, his demotion to the second unit has had an adverse effect on his bottom line, Unless Miami's injury concerns become a more consistent problem, nights like these will be a rarity for the rookie.