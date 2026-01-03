Jaquez sprained his right ankle in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Timberwolves and is likely to return, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jaquez stepped on an opposing player's foot and turned his ankle before limping to the locker room. However, he's likely to return to the hardwood at some point Saturday. The 24-year-old swingman logged 10 minutes before picking up the injury, posting six points (3-5 FG), three rebounds, one assist and one steal.