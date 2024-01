Jaquez totaled 21 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 loss to the Thunder.

Jaquez has looked comfortable in a starting role, and the absence of Jimmy Butler (foot) will mean the rookie should continue having a strong upside in the foreseeable future. The former UCLA standout has started in all but one of his last 10 outings, a span in which he's putting up 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.