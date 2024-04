Jaquez accumulated 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 19 minutes during Friday's 119-104 win over the Rockets.

Jaquez and Tyler Herro combined for 29 points off Miami's bench during Friday's win over Houston. The rookie Jaquez seemed to bust out of his shooting slump, as he is converting just 25.9 percent of his 2.7 three-point attempts per contest over his last 10 appearances.