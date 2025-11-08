Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Questionable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jaquez (ankle) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
Jaquez is dealing with an ankle injury, which could keep him on the sideline for the first time this season. If he's ruled out, the team will likely turn to Dru Smith and Kasparas Jakucionis off the bench.
