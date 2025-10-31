Jaquez provided six points (2-8 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and six assists over 34 minutes during Thursday's 107-101 loss to the Spurs.

Although Jaquez turned in decent secondary totals, he finished with his first single-digit scoring total of the season in the defeat. He regressed despite recording his highest minute total of the season, indicating that his floor might not be as high as originally thought. He's been a fantasy darling in winning DFS lineups this season, and a larger sample size is needed from the UCLA product before he's off the board completely.