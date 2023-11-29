Jaquez isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus MIlwaukee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Kevin Love will replace Jaquez in the starting lineup Tuesday. Jaquez is averaging 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.2 minutes across his previous 10 appearances coming off the bench this season.