Jaquez is starting Monday's game against Sacramento.

Jaquez is averaging 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 52.8 percent shooting across his last five games as a starter. He is joined by Delon Wright, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo in a makeshift starting lineup Monday while Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic are suspended and Tyler Herro (knee) and Terry Rozier (knee) are sidelined due to injuries.