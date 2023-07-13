Jaquez (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Bucks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Jaquez will miss a third consecutive Summer League matchup due to a lingering left shoulder injury. It's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up Friday against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Remains sidelined against Phoenix•
-
Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Won't play against Boston•
-
Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Status uncertain Saturday•
-
Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Quiet Wednesday•
-
Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Looks sharp in Summer League debut•