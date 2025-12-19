Jaquez amassed 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Thursday's 106-95 win over the Nets.

With Tyler Herro (toe) sidelined, Jaquez has seen his minutes in the mid-30s and has been a larger part of the offense. If Herro can't give it a go Friday in Boston, Jaquez should again see a bump in minutes and usage, which would put him on the radar as a potential target in daily fantasy leagues.