Jaquez was selected by the Heat with the 18th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Jaquez played a prominent role at UCLA during his four seasons with the team, and he averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.3 minutes per game as a senior during the 2022-23 campaign. The 22-year-old will have to compete for playing time with the Heat as a rookie, but Max Strus could sign elsewhere, while Kevin Love is also an unrestricted free agent this summer. Jaquez is a high-motor, adept defender with the ability to haul in rebounds and finish around the rim.