Jaquez (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Warriors, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jaquez has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday despite dealing with left knee soreness. The rookie forward will replace Jimmy Butler (illness) in the starting lineup. Jaquez is averaging 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.6 minutes across his previous 10 starts this season.