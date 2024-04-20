Jaquez posted 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes during Friday's 112-91 Play-In Game win over the Bulls.

Jaquez had big shoes to fill as he entered the starting lineup in place of Jimmy Butler (knee), and he didn't disappoint. Friday marked his second time in four games scoring 20 or more points, and he did so with efficiency. Jaquez also packed the stat sheet with an impressive effort on the glass and as a distributor of the basketball The Heat will need to continue to lean on the rookie forward entering the team's opening-round series against Boston.