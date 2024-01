Jaquez (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

Jaquez missed six straight games due to a left groin strain but will return to action Saturday. He was a regular starter before his absence, averaging 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals while starting 11 of his past 12 appearances. However, it's unclear if he'll reclaim a starting spot upon his return, as the Heat are back to full strength and added Terry Rozier to the mix since Jaquez last played.