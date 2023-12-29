Jaquez closed with 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Thursday's 114-102 win over the Warriors.

Jaquez has settled himself as a starter with Jimmy Butler (calf) sidelined, and the rookie out of UCLA has done an excellent job on both ends of the court. Even though he's not expected to hover around the 30-point mark like he did against the Sixers on Christmas, it's worth noting Jaquez has performed well when given the chance, scoring in double digits in six of his eight starts. He's averaging 16.7 points per game in December.