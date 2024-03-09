Jaquez recorded 25 points (10-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 107-100 loss to the Thunder.

Jaquez has found ways to produce both as a starter and off the bench, and he's been thriving in that latter role in recent weeks. He's scored in double digits in each of his last four outings with the second unit, and this 25-point performance was his best scoring performance when coming off the bench all season long. Jaquez is averaging 11.7 points per game when deployed with the second unit this season.