Jaquez ended Saturday's 112-97 loss to the Nets with 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes.

Jaquez moved into the starting lineup Saturday, replacing Jimmy Butler who was ruled out due to an ankle injury. He ended the loss with another impressive performance, scoring double-digits for the ninth time in the past 10 games. He has basically been a top-100 player over the past two weeks, averaging 14.8 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 three-pointers. Although his role is likely to scale back slightly when the team is healthy, Jaquez appears as though he could be a must-roster player moving forward.