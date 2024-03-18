Jaquez amassed 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 win over Detroit.

With Jimmy Butler (foot) sidelined, Jaquez got his first start since Feb. 26 and turned in a solid performance. The rookie forward hasn't been consistent of late -- he scored a total of 16 points over the prior three games combined -- but he's maintained a significant role in the Miami rotation. Over 12 games since the All-Star break, Jaquez is averaging 11.3 points, 4.3 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 threes in 29.2 minutes a contest while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor.