Jaquez racked up 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 122-113 victory over Atlanta.

Jaquez started at small forward in place of Jimmy Butler (calf), and while he couldn't match the contributions or the impact of the veteran forward, there's no doubt he made his presence felt on both ends of the court with an excellent outing. The rookie out of UCLA has been one of the best first-year players in the league excluding Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama, and he has already carved a steady role in Miami's rotation. He's averaging 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals per game over his last 10 contests.