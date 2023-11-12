Jaquez registered 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 win over the Hawks.

Jaquez moved into the starting lineup with Tyler Herro (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (personal) inactive, and he made the most of the opportunity by delivering the best scoring output of his young NBA career -- and by a wide margin. Jaquez has been trending in the right direction of late, scoring in double digits in each of his last two games and putting up at least nine points in four straight.