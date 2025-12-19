Jaquez is in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Tyler Herro (toe), Andrew Wiggins (back), Pelle Larsson (ankle) and Davion Mitchell (ankle) all unavailable Friday night, Jaquez will draw his first start of the season, and he should see a lot of playmaking opportunities. Per 36 minutes this year, Jaquez owns averages of 19.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.9 dimes per contest.