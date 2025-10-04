Jaquez is in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jaquez will accompany Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, Norman Powell and Nikola Jovic in the starting lineup for this preseason contest in Puerto Rico. Jaquez has been mostly a bench player in his first two years in the league, starting in only 37 of his 141 regular-season contests so far.