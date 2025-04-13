Now Playing

Jaquez is in the Heat's starting lineup against the Wizards on Sunday.

Jaquez has fluctuated in and out of Miami's rotation as of late, but he'll make his 17th start of the season in Sunday's regular-season finale. He has averaged 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 14.9 minutes per game since the beginning of March.

