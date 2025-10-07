Jaquez finished with nine points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two turnovers across 23 minutes of Monday's 103-93 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Notably, Jaquez has started both preseason games for the Heat so far. With the team aiming to play at a faster pace, the Heat are leaning into smaller lineups so far, which benefits guys like Jaquez and Nikola Jovic. With Tyler Herro (ankle) sidelined to begin the season, Jaquez appears to be picking up steam as a candidate to start on Opening Night.