Jaquez totaled 31 points (11-16 FG, 9-13 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 130-120 loss to the Lakers.

The third-year forward led all scorers on the night as he set a new personal best in points on the young season. Jaquez is quickly putting his sophomore struggles behind him, and through six games as the leader of the Heat's second unit, he's averaging 18.7 points, 6.8 boards and 4.5 assists in 30.2 minutes a contest while shooting a stunning 63.8 percent from the floor.