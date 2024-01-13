Jaquez finished Friday's 99-96 victory over Orlando with 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes.

Even though Jaquez has been trusted into a bigger role on offense due to the absence of Jimmy Butler (calf) and the team's overall lack of depth, the UCLA standout has managed to carve a role for the Heat and has settled quite well after being a start at the college level. He's averaging 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game since the start of January.