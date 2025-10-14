Jacquez amassed 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to Atlanta.

Jacquez shifted back to the bench following a spot start in Sunday's game against the Magic. Despite the move, Jacquez delivered his best game of the preseason, an encouraging sign for a player who failed to live up to expectations during his sophomore season. With Tyler Herro (ankle) out to begin the season, Jacquez could very well find himself in a slightly increased role. He is not worth drafting in most standard leagues, but is worth keeping an eye on, just in case he rediscovers some of the form from his rookie campaign.