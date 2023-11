Jaquez contributed 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 100-98 loss to New York.

Jaquez led all Heat bench players in scoring while handing out a team-high assist total in 35 minutes off the bench in a losing effort. Jaquez has provided Miami with a spark off the bench this season, tallying 15 or more points on the second unit in three straight outings.