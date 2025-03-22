Jaquez notched four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 15 minutes during Friday's 102-98 loss to the Rockets.

Jaquez' sophomore slump continued Friday, scoring single digits for the seventh time in the past eight games. After a somewhat promising rookie campaign, Jaquez has struggled to carve out a consistent role, despite the fact that those around him have not played particularly well. Through 58 games played, he is averaging just 8.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 21.8 minutes per contest.