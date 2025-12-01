Jaquez (groin) is available for Monday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jaquez is shedding a questionable designation with a groin injury, returning from a one-game absence. The forward has averaged 16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 29.7 minutes per contest over 19 games this season, but a healthy Heat roster likely means his playing time is due to decline a bit going forward.