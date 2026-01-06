Jaquez (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Jaquez was initially ruled out for Tuesday's game, though it appears there's a chance he could return to action after a one-game absence due to a right ankle sprain he sustained in a loss to Minnesota on Saturday. Entering Saturday's contest, the UCLA product had averaged 20.8 points, 4.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.2 minutes per tilt in his last five games. If Jaquez is ultimately ruled out, Pelle Larsson and Dru Smith are candidates for increased minutes.