Jaquez (groin) will miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday versus the Magic and is currently without a timetable to return, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Despite the seemingly pessimistic outlook on Jaquez' short-term availability, coach Eric Spoelstra noted that team trainers "have been encouraged" by the rookie's ongoing recovery from a left groin strain. Nonetheless, Jaquez is at risk of missing multiple contests beyond Monday, leaving Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic to continue operating in enlarged roles.