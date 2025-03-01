Jaquez has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the Pacers due to a right ankle sprain.

Jaquez sprained his right ankle early in the third quarter and was helped off the floor before going to the locker room. X-rays on his ankle came back negative, but the sprain is severe enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of Friday's contest, and it puts him in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Knicks. Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Anderson will have the opportunity to see increased roles in the second half due to Jaquez's injury.