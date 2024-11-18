Jaquez has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Pacers due to a right ankle sprain, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Jaquez rolled his right ankle late in the third quarter after stepping on T.J. McConnell, and he will not return for the fourth quarter. Given the Heat play Monday against the 76ers, it seems unlikely Jaquez will be able to play in the second leg of the back-to-back. Josh Richardson, Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic are candidates to see more minutes off the bench with Jaquez sidelined.