Jaquez has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Hornets due to a left groin strain, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Jaquez was part of the starting lineup Sunday for the 11th time in the last 12 matchups, but he was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after halftime. He tallied 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 15 minutes before leaving the game, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Monday against the Nets.